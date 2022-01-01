Chicken wraps in Southampton
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap
|$9.99
8oz chicken breast. fresh avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. Wrapped in a wheat tortilla grilled to perfection.
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$15.99
Medallions of chicken breast, jasmine rice, caramelized onions, chopped scallions, peanut sauce and crispy greens, encased in a honey wheat tortilla.
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$15.99
Blackened chicken, Mexican street corn salsa, rice and romaine lettuce. Served in a cilantro lime wrap. Served with soup and salad.
More about Lee's Hoagie House
Lee's Hoagie House
26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP
|$9.95
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Served with your Choice of Honey Mustard, Mild Sauce, Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Mild or Hot Sauce, and Provolone Cheese
|ULTIMATE CHICKEN WRAP
|$10.25
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard, and American Cheese