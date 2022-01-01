Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Southampton

Southampton restaurants
Southampton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Avocado BLT Wrap$9.99
8oz chicken breast. fresh avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomatoes. Wrapped in a wheat tortilla grilled to perfection.
Thai Chicken Wrap$15.99
Medallions of chicken breast, jasmine rice, caramelized onions, chopped scallions, peanut sauce and crispy greens, encased in a honey wheat tortilla.
Cajun Chicken Wrap$15.99
Blackened chicken, Mexican street corn salsa, rice and romaine lettuce. Served in a cilantro lime wrap. Served with soup and salad.
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lee's Hoagie House

26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP$9.95
Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Served with your Choice of Honey Mustard, Mild Sauce, Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Mild or Hot Sauce, and Provolone Cheese
ULTIMATE CHICKEN WRAP$10.25
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Honey Mustard, and American Cheese
More about Lee's Hoagie House

