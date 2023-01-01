Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Southampton

Go
Southampton restaurants
Toast

Southampton restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookies and Milk Cake$7.99
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Item pic

 

Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

102 Buck Road, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Pack Chocolate Chip Cookies$1.50
More about Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

Browse other tasty dishes in Southampton

Chicken Cheesesteaks

Chicken Parmesan

Bleu Burgers

Brisket

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Fried Steaks

Salmon Salad

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Map

More near Southampton to explore

Newtown

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (344 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1095 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (829 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (681 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston