Chopped salad in Southampton
Southampton restaurants that serve chopped salad
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Chop Chop Salad
|$0.00
Chopped Salad mixed with BBQ chicken, corn, bleu cheese crumbles, Mandarin oranges, frizzled onions and candied walnuts. Tossed with our honey mustard dressing.
Steam Pub
606 2nd street Pike, southampton
|Small Chop Chop Salad
|$7.00
Spinach, arugula, romaine, craisins, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, cranberry orange vinaigrette
|Large Chop Chop Salad
|$13.00
Spinach, arugula, romaine, craisins, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, cranberry orange vinaigrette