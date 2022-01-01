French fries in Southampton

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Bang Thai Shrimp$14.99
Sautéed shrimp (with a mild crunch coating) coated in a sweet and spicy bang thai sauce. Perfect to share.
Philly Style Steak Sandwich$12.99
All our award winning steak sandwiches are made from choice rib-eye beef. All steaks are served on in your choice of our pouch or our home-baked French baguette. With your choice of cheese and toppings.
Balsamic Chicken Panini$15.99
This is our original panini sandwich that made our paninis famous. Grilled medallions of balsamic marinated chicken breast, provolone cheese, fresh sautéed spinach and roasted red pepper mayonnaise. Griddled on LeBus Bakery rustique bread.
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Lee's Hoagie House image

WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS

Lee's Hoagie House

26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.1 (112 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 KOSHER$10.50
Beef Salami, Roast Beef, Corned Beef, Turkey Breast & Provolone
1/2 ITALIAN$8.75
Pepper Ham, Genoa Salami, Capocollo, Cooke Salami
4.29 Chips$4.29
More about Lee's Hoagie House
