Grilled chicken in Southampton
Southampton restaurants that serve grilled chicken
PIZZA
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Grilled Balsamic Chicken
|$17.99
Grilled chicken breast topped with fire-roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella and finished with a drizzle of balsamic glaze. Served with rice pilaf and grilled asparagus.
WRAPS • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • HOAGIES • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS
Lee's Hoagie House
26 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|GRILLED BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.75
|GRILLED CHICKEN BLT WRAP
|$10.25
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise
|GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
|$9.95
Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing