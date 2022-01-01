Quesadillas in Southampton
Southampton restaurants that serve quesadillas
Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton
|Cheesesteak Quesadillas
|$15.99
Monterey jack and mozzarella cheeses, red onions and Cajun seasoning encased and grilled in one of our flavored tortillas. Accompanied with tomato salsa and sour cream. Your Choice of Tortilla: Spinach, Honey Wheat or Sundried Tomato.
|Bang Thai Shrimp Quesadillas
|$12.99
Baby shrimp tossed in our Bang Thai sauce, with tomatoes, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese in a whole wheat tortilla served with a side of Bang Thai sauce.
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$15.99
