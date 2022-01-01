Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Southampton

Southampton restaurants
Toast

Southampton restaurants that serve quesadillas

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesesteak Quesadillas$15.99
Monterey jack and mozzarella cheeses, red onions and Cajun seasoning encased and grilled in one of our flavored tortillas. Accompanied with tomato salsa and sour cream. Your Choice of Tortilla: Spinach, Honey Wheat or Sundried Tomato.
Bang Thai Shrimp Quesadillas$12.99
Baby shrimp tossed in our Bang Thai sauce, with tomatoes, onions, and Monterey Jack cheese in a whole wheat tortilla served with a side of Bang Thai sauce.
Chicken Quesadillas$15.99
Monterey jack and mozzarella cheeses, red onions and Cajun seasoning encased and grilled in one of our flavored tortillas. Accompanied with tomato salsa and sour cream. Your Choice of Tortilla: Spinach, Honey Wheat or Sundried Tomato.
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Consumer pic

 

Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

102 Buck Road, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Quesadilla$8.00
Served with peppers and onions
More about Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

