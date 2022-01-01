Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Southampton

Go
Southampton restaurants
Toast

Southampton restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad Hoagie$17.99
Homemade jumbo shrimp salad with lettuce, tomato, onions, and oregano.
Shrimp Salad Club$17.99
Homemade jumbo shrimp salad, lettuce, tomato, bacon and Hellmann’s® mayonnaise.
1/2 Shrimp Caesar Salad$11.49
The classic rendition of America’s most infamous salad, made with Romaine leaf lettuce, seasoned croutons, romano and parmesan cheeses, and grilled shrimp, all tossed in our homemade creamy Caesar dressing. (Anchovies added to the salad only on request).
More about Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom
Item pic

 

Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

102 Buck Road, Holland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP SALAD$0.00
Shrimp Salad Sandwich$15.00
More about Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen

Browse other tasty dishes in Southampton

Caesar Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Pudding

Chicken Fried Steaks

Asian Salad

Waffles

Map

More near Southampton to explore

Newtown

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Jenkintown

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Horsham

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Glenside

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Warminster

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Warrington

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Langhorne

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (557 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (262 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (970 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (718 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston