Sliders in Southampton

Southampton restaurants
Southampton restaurants that serve sliders

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom image

PIZZA

Maggio's Restaurant Bar & Ballroom

400 2nd Street Pike, Southampton

Avg 4.3 (1079 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Sliders$13.99
Breaded chicken breast smothered with mozzarella and tomato gravy, oven toasted on mini buns. Served with French fries.
BBQ Brisket Sliders$14.99
Shredded BBQ Brisket, chipolte slaw and cheddar cheese on mini brioche buns. Served with French fries.
Texas Roadhouse Sliders$15.99
Bite sized burgers on mini buns, served with American cheese, chopped onions, pickles and ketchup. Served with French fries.
Consumer pic

 

Steam Pub

606 2nd street Pike, southampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Burger Sliders$14.00
Mini burgers, house-made pickles, chipotle ketchup, American cheese
