Sweet potato fries in
Southampton
/
Southampton
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Southampton restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen
102 Buck Road, Holland
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries (Basket)
$6.00
More about Manny's Restaurant and Delicatessen
Steam Pub
606 2nd street Pike, southampton
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.00
More about Steam Pub
