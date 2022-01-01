Go
Banner pic

Southampton Peconic Beach & Tennis Club

Open today 9:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

107 North Road

Hampton Bays, NY 11946

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

107 North Road, Hampton Bays NY 11946

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Manna Restaurant at Lobster Inn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Out Of The Blue Seafood

No reviews yet

Out of the Blue Seafood is proud to offer the finest and freshest seafood in the Hamptons.
We purchase from local baymen daily so we can provide our customers with all of their seasonal favorites, whether it is time for sea scallops, bay scallops, striped bass, flounder, tuna or monkfish.

Local Burger

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ultra Night Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southampton Peconic Beach & Tennis Club

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston