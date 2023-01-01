Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Southaven

Southaven restaurants
Toast

Southaven restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Coffee Central Southaven - 5627 Getwell Road

5627 Getwell Road, Southaven

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon egg and cheese sandwich$7.00
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Tops Bar-B-Q

313 Stateline Rd. West, Southaven

Avg 2.8 (22 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Egg & Cheese Sandwich$3.99
Fried egg & cheese with grilled bacon on a toasted bun
Original Que' & Egg Sandwich$4.99
Fried egg, pulled pork w/white queso, drizzled with BBQ sauce on a toasted bun
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$2.99
Fried egg & cheese on a toasted bun
