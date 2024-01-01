Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Southaven

Go
Southaven restaurants
Toast

Southaven restaurants that serve quesadillas

Consumer pic

 

Tacos DeSoto

2930 Goodman Road E, Southaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla Combo$13.99
More about Tacos DeSoto
Banner pic

 

TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN - 6343 Getwell Road

6343 Getwell Road, Southaven

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Quesadilla$0.00
More about TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN - 6343 Getwell Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Southaven

Nachos

Chocolate Cake

Banana Cake

Cookies

Pies

Egg Sandwiches

Muffins

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Southaven to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Germantown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Olive Branch

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cordova

No reviews yet

Arlington

No reviews yet

Millington

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (176 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 5 (28 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Tupelo

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Batesville

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Union City

No reviews yet

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (826 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1236 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1863 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston