Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salad bowl in
Southaven
/
Southaven
/
Salad Bowl
Southaven restaurants that serve salad bowl
Coffee Central Southaven - 5627 Getwell Road
5627 Getwell Road, Southaven
No reviews yet
Chicken Salad Bowl
$12.00
More about Coffee Central Southaven - 5627 Getwell Road
Central BBQ - Silo Square
6547 Getwell Road, Southaven
No reviews yet
Salad Bowl
$1.50
More about Central BBQ - Silo Square
Browse other tasty dishes in Southaven
Chicken Sandwiches
Waffles
Chicken Tenders
Egg Sandwiches
Coleslaw
Cheese Fries
Nachos
Bologna Sandwiches
More near Southaven to explore
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 5
(19 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Olive Branch
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Germantown
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Cordova
No reviews yet
Arlington
No reviews yet
Millington
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Oxford
Avg 5
(19 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Tupelo
Avg 4.6
(18 restaurants)
Batesville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Union City
No reviews yet
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(659 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(285 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(987 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1527 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(267 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston