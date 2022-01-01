Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Southaven

Southaven restaurants
Southaven restaurants that serve tacos

TEKILA MODERN MEXICAN - 6343 Getwell Road

6343 Getwell Road, Southaven

Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 marinated grilled jumbo shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle sour cream
Taco Salad (LUNCH ONLY)$8.00
Taco bowl, romaine lettuce, sauteed onion & pepper, corn kernel, pico de gallo,
Fish Tacos$14.00
3 each blackened snapper, pickled cabbage, red onion, cilantro & cilantro
You've been Sauced by Will Smith - 7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113

7090 Malco Blvd\nSuite 113, Southaven

FISH TACOS$12.99
SERVED WITH COLESLAW, TARTAR SAUCE, AND HOT SAUCE FRIED OR GRILLED (ADDITIONAL CHARGE TO GRILL) SAUCE CAN BE ADDED ON THE SIDE FOR AN ADDITIONAL CHARGE.
