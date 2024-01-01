Cappuccino in Southborough

Locally roasted, certified organic and fair trade coffee, from our friends at Dean's Bean's in Orange, MA. Berkley Shark Bite Espresso from Ethiopia. Cupping Notes: Fruity. Robust.

Espresso served with your choice of milk or dairy-free alternatives. espresso with xtra thick texturized and whipped milk.

When Dean Cycon started Dean's Beans in 1993, he set out to prove that a for-profit business could create meaningful change through ethical business practices rooted in respect for the earth, the farmer, our co-workers and the consumer.

