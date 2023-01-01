Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried steaks in Southborough

Southborough restaurants
Southborough restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Zumi Pizza Company image

 

Zumi Pizza Company

5 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Chicken steak$12.99
More about Zumi Pizza Company
Item pic

 

Nan's Kitchen & Market

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak$0.00
Grass-fed beef with a crispy, golden crust and blanket of peppery white gravy. It's the ultimate combination for a decadent brunch or lingering late-afternoon meal.
More about Nan's Kitchen & Market

