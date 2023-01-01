Chicken shawarma in Southborough
Southborough restaurants that serve chicken shawarma
More about Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Shawarma Chicken Thigh (serves 10, pick base and two vegetables)
|$150.00
The perfect set-up for build-your-own grain and green bowls! Each kit comes with one tray of protein, a pan of grain or green base, two pans of vegetables and sauces! Serving size is approximately 10.
Free bird chicken thigh bathed in our own blend of shawarma spices. Flavors of ginger, garlic, cumin, cilantro, preserved lemon and onion permeate the juicy chicken with a dark charred crust. Finished with fresh lemon and chopped cilantro.
More about Nan's Kitchen & Market
Nan's Kitchen & Market
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Shawarma Style Chicken Thigh
|$13.95
Free bird chicken thigh bathed in our own blend of shawarma spices. The juicy chicken with a dark charred crust is finished with parsley, extra virgin olive oil, lemon, coriander and aleppo.
*choose 1 grain or green, 2 vegetable sides, and as many sauces as you would like to taste!!
|Side of Shawarma Chicken Thigh
|$3.95
A side portion of our shawarma chicken thigh. Flavors of ginger, garlic, cumin and cilantro, Perfect on one of our delicious salads!