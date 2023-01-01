Cobb salad in Southborough
Southborough restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Cobb Salad
|$45.00
Our take on this traditional lunch staple, including, local blue cheese, north country bacon, hard cooked egg, tomato, shaved red onion, herb brined chicken, and lemon dijon vinaigrette.
More about Nan's Kitchen & Market
Nan's Kitchen & Market
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Cobb Salad (prepackaged)
|$13.95
Our take on this traditional lunch staple, including, local blue cheese, north country bacon, hard cooked egg, tomato, shaved red onion, herb brined chicken, and lemon dijon vinaigrette.
Salad is prepackaged with suggested expiration after 4 days. Due to prepackaging we cannot make modifications.