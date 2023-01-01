Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Southborough

Southborough restaurants
Southborough restaurants that serve cobb salad

Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$45.00
Our take on this traditional lunch staple, including, local blue cheese, north country bacon, hard cooked egg, tomato, shaved red onion, herb brined chicken, and lemon dijon vinaigrette.
More about Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
Nan's Kitchen & Market

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad (prepackaged)$13.95
Our take on this traditional lunch staple, including, local blue cheese, north country bacon, hard cooked egg, tomato, shaved red onion, herb brined chicken, and lemon dijon vinaigrette.
Salad is prepackaged with suggested expiration after 4 days. Due to prepackaging we cannot make modifications.
More about Nan's Kitchen & Market

