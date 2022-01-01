Cucumber salad in Southborough
Southborough restaurants that serve cucumber salad
More about Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Cucumber, Watermelon & Feta Salad
|$28.00
More about Nan's Market Southborough - 359 Turnpike Road
Nan's Market Southborough - 359 Turnpike Road
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Cucumber Watermelon & Feta Salad
|$0.00
Sun-sweetened watermelon, feta, shaved fennel and freshly picked Tiny Farm cucumbers are dressed in local honey, citrus, and olive oil then dusted with aleppo, sumac, and a pinch of maldon salt.
|Cucumber Watermelon & Feta Salad
|$0.00
Sun-sweetened watermelon, feta, and freshly picked Tiny Farm cucumbers are dressed in local honey, citrus, and olive oil then dusted with aleppo, sumac, and a pinch of maldon salt.