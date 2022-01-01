Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cucumber salad in Southborough

Go
Southborough restaurants
Toast

Southborough restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Item pic

 

Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber, Watermelon & Feta Salad$28.00
More about Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
Item pic

 

Nan's Market Southborough - 359 Turnpike Road

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Watermelon & Feta Salad$0.00
Sun-sweetened watermelon, feta, shaved fennel and freshly picked Tiny Farm cucumbers are dressed in local honey, citrus, and olive oil then dusted with aleppo, sumac, and a pinch of maldon salt.
Cucumber Watermelon & Feta Salad$0.00
Sun-sweetened watermelon, feta, and freshly picked Tiny Farm cucumbers are dressed in local honey, citrus, and olive oil then dusted with aleppo, sumac, and a pinch of maldon salt.
More about Nan's Market Southborough - 359 Turnpike Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Southborough

Cookies

Caesar Salad

Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Southborough to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Northborough

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Sudbury

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Westborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (69 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (561 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (295 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (210 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston