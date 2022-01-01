Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flank steaks in Southborough

Southborough restaurants
Southborough restaurants that serve flank steaks

Item pic

 

Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seared Flank Steak$72.00
Brined with crushed garlic, salt, mustard and fresh garden herbs. Seared beautifully and ready to slice and eat when you arrive home. We compensate for travel time so your meat will rest on the way home and will be perfect and ready to dig in when it arrives at your table. 3lbs serves 10-12 people
More about Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
Item pic

 

Nan's Kitchen & Market - Southborough

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of Flank Steak$7.95
A side portion of our Flank Steak is brined with crushed garlic, salt, and fresh garden herbs. Perfect to add to your salad or just a tasty protein boost for your workday.
Seared All Natural Flank Steak$14.95
All natural flank steak, marinated with fresh herbs, garlic, olive oil and sea salt. Sliced thin and cooked medium to medium rare.
*Choose 1 grain or green, 2 vegetable sides, and as many sauces as you would like to taste!!
Herb & Garlic Marinated Flank Steak 1.5 - 2lbs$45.00
1.5 to 2lb Flank Steak - Brined with crushed garlic, salt, mustard and fresh garden herbs. Seared beautifully and ready to slice and eat when you arrive home.
*We compensate for travel time so your meat will rest on the way home and will be perfect and ready to dig in when it arrives at your table.
More about Nan's Kitchen & Market - Southborough

