Honey chicken in Southborough

Southborough restaurants
Southborough restaurants that serve honey chicken

Zumi Pizza Company image

 

Zumi Pizza Company

5 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich W\\ Fries$12.99
More about Zumi Pizza Company
Item pic

 

Nan's Kitchen & Market - Southborough

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hot Honey Chicken Sammie$10.95
A little sweet and a bit spicy! Our signature crispy fried chicken and dressed with our own calabrian chili and local honey glaze served with smoky mayo and pickles.
More about Nan's Kitchen & Market - Southborough

