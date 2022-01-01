Honey chicken in Southborough
Southborough restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Zumi Pizza Company
Zumi Pizza Company
5 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Honey Crispy Chicken Sandwich W\\ Fries
|$12.99
More about Nan's Kitchen & Market - Southborough
Nan's Kitchen & Market - Southborough
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Hot Honey Chicken Sammie
|$10.95
A little sweet and a bit spicy! Our signature crispy fried chicken and dressed with our own calabrian chili and local honey glaze served with smoky mayo and pickles.