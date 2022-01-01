Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Southborough

Southborough restaurants
Southborough restaurants that serve pies

Nan's Southborough Holiday Menu

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mud Pie$25.00
Our version of the southern classic with deep chocolate cake, crushed chocolate cookies, belgian chocolate and sweet whipped cream. Serves 5.
More about Nan's Southborough Holiday Menu
Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mud Pie$25.00
Our version of the southern classic with deep chocolate cake, crushed chocolate cookies, belgian chocolate and espresso powder and sweet whipped cream
More about Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
Nan's Kitchen & Market - Southborough

359 Turnpike Road, Southborough

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumpkin Pie Latte$0.00
Rich roasted pumpkin layered with single-origin cinnamon and a touch of nutmeg and clove, served with locally roasted espresso and milk of your choice.
Massachusetts Mud Pie$5.95
Our version of the southern classic with deep chocolate cake, crushed chocolate cookies, belgian chocolate and espresso powder and sweet whipped cream
More about Nan's Kitchen & Market - Southborough

