Pies in Southborough
Southborough restaurants that serve pies
More about Nan's Southborough Holiday Menu
Nan's Southborough Holiday Menu
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Mud Pie
|$25.00
Our version of the southern classic with deep chocolate cake, crushed chocolate cookies, belgian chocolate and sweet whipped cream. Serves 5.
More about Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
Nan's South - Catering - Southborough Nans Catering
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Mud Pie
|$25.00
Our version of the southern classic with deep chocolate cake, crushed chocolate cookies, belgian chocolate and espresso powder and sweet whipped cream
More about Nan's Kitchen & Market - Southborough
Nan's Kitchen & Market - Southborough
359 Turnpike Road, Southborough
|Pumpkin Pie Latte
|$0.00
Rich roasted pumpkin layered with single-origin cinnamon and a touch of nutmeg and clove, served with locally roasted espresso and milk of your choice.
|Massachusetts Mud Pie
|$5.95
Our version of the southern classic with deep chocolate cake, crushed chocolate cookies, belgian chocolate and espresso powder and sweet whipped cream