Shawarma in Southborough

The perfect set-up for build-your-own grain and green bowls! Each kit comes with one tray of protein, a pan of grain or green base, two pans of vegetables and sauces! Serving size is approximately 10.

Free bird chicken thigh bathed in our own blend of shawarma spices. Flavors of ginger, garlic, cumin, cilantro, preserved lemon and onion permeate the juicy chicken with a dark charred crust. Finished with fresh lemon and chopped cilantro.

