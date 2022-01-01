Southbound Bar and Grill - Springfield
Come in and enjoy!
5739 S. Campbell Ave Suite B
Location
5739 S. Campbell Ave Suite B
Springfield MO
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell
Come on in and enjoy!
Bellacino's
Come in and enjoy!
Retro Metro
Bringing Metro back old school!
Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield
Serving up teppanyaki and sushi cuisine since 2001. We pride ourselves on quality ingredients and a fun interactive meal that the whole family can enjoy.