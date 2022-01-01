Go
Toast

Southbound Bar and Grill - Springfield

Come in and enjoy!

5739 S. Campbell Ave Suite B

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5739 S. Campbell Ave Suite B

Springfield MO

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hot Cluckers - S. Campbell

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bellacino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Retro Metro

No reviews yet

Bringing Metro back old school!

Hinode Japanese Steakhouse - Springfield

No reviews yet

Serving up teppanyaki and sushi cuisine since 2001. We pride ourselves on quality ingredients and a fun interactive meal that the whole family can enjoy.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston