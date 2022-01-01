Go
Southbound Smokehouse

The only Restaurant that Smokes on the River.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fries$3.95
Famous Wings$13.95
10 Slow Smoked Wings Tossed in our Famous Southbound Sauce to create the Ultimate Wing. Served with House Made Ranch
Almost Famous Wings$13.95
10 Slow Smoked Wings with Our Signature House Rub then Flashed Fried. Served with Alabama White Sauce.
1/2 Rack$16.95
Slow Smoked Ribs, rubbed in our Signature House Rub. Served with 2 Sides
Nachos$13.50
Tortilla Chips Topped with Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Jalapeños, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Queso. Served with Salsa. Your Choice of Pulled Pork or Smoked Chicken
Full Rack$25.95
Slow Smoked and Rubbed with our Signature Rib Blend. Served with Choice of 2 Sides
Soul Rolls$9.50
Smoked Chicken, cheese Roasted Black Bean and Corn Salsa, Rolled into a Crispy Spring Roll Shell and Fried. Served with Southwest Ranch.
Ranch$0.25
Pulled Pork Tray$12.50
Seasoned with our Signature House Rub, and Slow Smoked Pork. Served with Choice of Side.
Big Boss Man$12.50
Pulled Pork with Cajun Slaw served on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Location

1009 Center Street

North Augusta SC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
