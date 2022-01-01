Southbound
Come in and enjoy!
2433 south boulevard
Popular Items
Location
2433 south boulevard
charlotte NC
|Sunday
|4:30 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|4:30 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:30 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:30 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|4:30 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|4:30 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|4:30 am - 2:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Mac's Speed Shop
Come in and enjoy!
Green Brothers Juice-Dilworth
Fresh Juices, smoothies, and Acai bowls made with only real ingredients, nothing added or altered.
Ed's Tavern
Where New Friends Meet
Just Fresh
Just Fresh aims to be more than a place where people come for good food. We want to be a place that inspires variety, possibility and human potential the moment our customers walk through the door.