Southbound

2433 south boulevard

Popular Items

Super Fiesta Pack$40.00
12 FLOUR TORTILLAS, CHOICE OF PROTEIN, DICED ONIONS, CHOPPED CILANTRO, QUESO FRESCO, LIME WEDGES, RICE, CHOICE OF BEANS, SALSA AND CHIPS PLUS GUAC AND QUESO!
Build Your Own Bowl$16.00
COMES WITH CALI RICE
**SB STYLE ADDS QUESO**
Quatro-Queso Quesadilla$12.00
CHEDDAR, PEPPERJACK, CHIHUAHUA, COTIJA
Quattro Leches$7.00
TRES LECHES SOAKED CAKE, MERINGUE, DUCEL DE LECHE, CINNAMON SUGAR
Chopped$12.00
ROMAINE, AVOCADO, CHERRY TOMATO, BLACK BEAN, GRILLED CORN, CHARRED ONION, CHIPOTLE CREMA, QUESO FRESCO, TORTILLA CRISP
Carne Asada Fajitas for 2$26.00
MARINATED & SMOKED SIRLOIN, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, CALI RICE, BLACK BEAN, PLANTAIN, CHIPOTLE CREMA, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISH, PICO DE GALLO
Chicken Adobo Quesadilla$17.00
CHICKEN ADOBO, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, CHARRED ONION & PEPPER, GRILLED CORN, REFRIED BLACK BEAN
Churros$7.00
Wildberry
Tijuana Caesar$9.00
ROMAINE, COTIJA, GARLIC CROUTON, CAESAR DRESSING
Location

2433 south boulevard

charlotte NC

Sunday4:30 am - 2:59 am
Monday4:30 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:30 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:30 am - 2:59 am
Thursday4:30 am - 2:59 am
Friday4:30 am - 2:59 am
Saturday4:30 am - 2:59 am
Ed's Tavern

