Southbound
Locally-sourced, family friendly take out in Bon Air from Chef Lee Gregory & Chef Joe Sparatta
3036 stony point road
Popular Items
Location
3036 stony point road
richmond VA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 1:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Frank's Ristorante Italiano
Frank’s Ristorante & Pizzeria is an authentic Italian dining experience serving New York-style pizza, delectable pasta dishes, and all of your Italian favorites.
Coco + Hazel
Coco + Hazel is an Espresso and Specialty Milkshake Shop in Richmond, Virginia.
Perk!
Come visit us and shop for local goodies while grabbing your to go orders. Please wear a mask regardless of vaccination status!
Di Gennaro Bakery
Come in and enjoy!