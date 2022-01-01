Go
Southbound

Locally-sourced, family friendly take out in Bon Air from Chef Lee Gregory & Chef Joe Sparatta

3036 stony point road

Popular Items

Mushroom Pasta (v, vego)$19.00
house porcini pasta, local mushrooms, parmesan, mushroom cream
Creamy Shrimp Pasta (vo)$26.00
English pea oriechette, baby gulf shrimp, bacon, peas, mushrooms, roasted garlic, Parmesan, breadcrumbs
Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried chicken thigh, chili oil, alabama white sauce, house pickles, shredded lettuce, fries
VA Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
coleslaw, southern remoulade & side of fries
Fried Catfish (gfo)$19.00
stone ground grits, collard greens, hot sauce butter
-not gluten free unless selected-
Double Cheeseburger$14.00
double patty smash burger with shredded lettuce, special sauce, & house pickles, side of fries
Bolognese Pasta$20.00
fresh made pasta, autumn olive farms pork, beef, red sauce, parmesan cheese
VA Crab Cakes (gf) $35.00
warm potato salad, coleslaw, bacon vinaigrette
Roasted Beet Salad (gf, v, vego)$12.00
berries, whipped feta, pistachio
Mixed Greens Salad (gf,v)$9.00
shaved seasonal veggies & side of balsamic vinaigrette
3036 stony point road

richmond VA

Sunday10:30 am - 1:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
