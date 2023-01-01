Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Southbridge restaurants you'll love

Southbridge restaurants
  • Southbridge

Must-try Southbridge restaurants

Crown Fried Chicken image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Crown Fried Chicken

45 Hamilton St, Southbridge

Avg 3 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
5 Piece Tenders w/Fries$12.99
w/ Fries & Soda.
Chicken Quesadilla Only$8.99
w/ Cheese & Sour Cream & Salsa on side.
Tres Leches Cake$4.50
More about Crown Fried Chicken
CFC Fried Chicken and Grill - 52 central st

52 central st, Southbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Box 5 to 21 Piece$0.00
Mix Chicken Combo Box:
5 and 8 Piece - 1 Coleslaw + 1 Mashed Potato
10, 15pc chicken w/ (4) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (4) biscuits
21 pcs chicken w/ (6) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (6) biscuits
1. 2 or 3 Pc Box$6.99
Mix Chicken Combo Box
Chicken With Fries$0.00
Mix Chicken with Fries & Soda
More about CFC Fried Chicken and Grill - 52 central st
Shades Lounge @ Southbridge Hotel

14 Mechanic Street, Southbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Shades Lounge @ Southbridge Hotel

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southbridge

Beef Patties

Shrimp Salad

Philly Cheesesteaks

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Noodle Soup

Grilled Chicken Salad

Beef Salad

