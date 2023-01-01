Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Southbridge

Southbridge restaurants
Southbridge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Crown Fried Chicken

45 Hamilton St, Southbridge

Avg 3 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich$6.99
Spicy Chicken sandwich that is topped with Coleslaw and Pickle. Can add Buffalo sauce to give it that extra kick!
Crispy Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich$6.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich that’s topped with Coleslaw and Pickle for a tangy and mouthwatering taste.
Chicken Gyro Sandwich$6.99
w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.
CFC Fried Chicken and Grill - 52 central st

52 central st, Southbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$4.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
