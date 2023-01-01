Chicken sandwiches in Southbridge
Southbridge restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Crown Fried Chicken
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Crown Fried Chicken
45 Hamilton St, Southbridge
|Spicy Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich
|$6.99
Spicy Chicken sandwich that is topped with Coleslaw and Pickle. Can add Buffalo sauce to give it that extra kick!
|Crispy Chicken Coleslaw Sandwich
|$6.99
Crispy Chicken Sandwich that’s topped with Coleslaw and Pickle for a tangy and mouthwatering taste.
|Chicken Gyro Sandwich
|$6.99
w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.