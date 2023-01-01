Chicken wraps in Southbridge
Southbridge restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Crown Fried Chicken
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Crown Fried Chicken
45 Hamilton St, Southbridge
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap Only
|$9.99
Buffalo Chicken in a wrap with tomatoes, onions, white sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap w/ Fries
|$10.99
Buffalo chicken tenders with tomatoes, onions and white sauce.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap w/ Fries
|$10.99
Crispy Chicken Wrap comes with crispy chicken, Mayo and lettuce and a side of French fries.