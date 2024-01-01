Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Southbridge

Southbridge restaurants
Toast

Southbridge restaurants that serve fried pickles

Crown Fried Chicken image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Crown Fried Chicken

45 Hamilton St, Southbridge

Avg 3 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickle Chips$2.99
More about Crown Fried Chicken
Consumer pic

 

Honest Town Eats

13 Central Street, Southbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Shrimp & Pickled Veg$8.00
grill fried shrimp, pickled veg with gochu ranch sauce
More about Honest Town Eats

