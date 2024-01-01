Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Southbridge
/
Southbridge
/
Fried Pickles
Southbridge restaurants that serve fried pickles
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Crown Fried Chicken
45 Hamilton St, Southbridge
Avg 3
(6 reviews)
Fried Pickle Chips
$2.99
More about Crown Fried Chicken
Honest Town Eats
13 Central Street, Southbridge
No reviews yet
Fried Shrimp & Pickled Veg
$8.00
grill fried shrimp, pickled veg with gochu ranch sauce
More about Honest Town Eats
Browse other tasty dishes in Southbridge
French Fries
Cake
Chicken Tenders
Tacos
Chicken Wraps
Garden Salad
Chocolate Cake
More near Southbridge to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Webster
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
West Boylston
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Mendon
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
East Longmeadow
No reviews yet
Woodstock
No reviews yet
Holden
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Sturbridge
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Whitinsville
Avg 4.8
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Worcester
Avg 4.6
(76 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(141 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(62 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(729 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1913 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(324 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(222 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2528 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(404 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(811 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston