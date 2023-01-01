Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Oreo cake in Southbridge

Southbridge restaurants
Southbridge restaurants that serve oreo cake

Crown Fried Chicken image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Crown Fried Chicken

45 Hamilton St, Southbridge

Avg 3 (6 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Mousse Cake$4.50
More about Crown Fried Chicken
CFC Fried Chicken and Grill - 52 central st

52 central st, Southbridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oreo Mousse Cake$3.99
Oreo Mousse Cake
More about CFC Fried Chicken and Grill - 52 central st

