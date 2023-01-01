Roasted beet salad in Southbury
Southbury restaurants that serve roasted beet salad
More about Hudson Cafe & Bistro - 466 Heritage Road
Hudson Cafe & Bistro - 466 Heritage Road
466 Heritage Road, Southbury
|Roasted Beet Salad
|$12.95
Roasted Beets, Kale, Red Onions, Almonds, Gorgonzola Cheese, Blood Orange Dressing
More about Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar - Southbury
Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar - Southbury
690 Main Street South, Southbury
|Summer Peach Salad
|$16.00
wood fired peaches, kale & spinach, avocado, gorgonzola, pickled red onions, pistachio, balsamic vinaigrette
|Wood Roasted Beet & Farro Salad
|$16.00
arugula, farro, goat cheese, heirloom tomato, red onion, toasted hazelnuts, champagne - honey vinaigrette