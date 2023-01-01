Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roasted beet salad in Southbury

Southbury restaurants
Southbury restaurants that serve roasted beet salad

Hudson Cafe & Bistro - 466 Heritage Road

466 Heritage Road, Southbury

TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Roasted Beet Salad$12.95
Roasted Beets, Kale, Red Onions, Almonds, Gorgonzola Cheese, Blood Orange Dressing
Mercato Italian Kitchen & Bar - Southbury

690 Main Street South, Southbury

TakeoutDelivery
Summer Peach Salad$16.00
wood fired peaches, kale & spinach, avocado, gorgonzola, pickled red onions, pistachio, balsamic vinaigrette
Wood Roasted Beet & Farro Salad$16.00
arugula, farro, goat cheese, heirloom tomato, red onion, toasted hazelnuts, champagne - honey vinaigrette
