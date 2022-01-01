Tacos in Southbury
Southbury restaurants that serve tacos
Senor Pancho's
385 Main St South, Southbury
|Tacos Mix (3)
|$13.95
Choose three tacos. Served rice and beans.
|Tacos Asada
|$11.95
Two tacos. Grilled steak, chimichurri, queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
Southbury Seafood Market
466 Heritage Road, Southbury
|CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS
|$12.00
Chipotle Vegetable Slaw, Avocado, Chimichurri, Flour Tortillas
|Mahi Mahi taco trio
|$14.00
Baby arugula, mango salsa, avocados, chipotle crema, flour tortillas
|CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.00
Pico De Gallo, Arugula, Queso Fresco Cilantro Lime Crema, Flour Tortillas