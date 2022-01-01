Tacos in Southbury

Go
Southbury restaurants
Toast

Southbury restaurants that serve tacos

Senor Pancho's image

 

Senor Pancho's

385 Main St South, Southbury

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tacos Mix (3)$13.95
Choose three tacos. Served rice and beans.
Tacos Asada$11.95
Two tacos. Grilled steak, chimichurri, queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
More about Senor Pancho's
Item pic

 

Southbury Seafood Market

466 Heritage Road, Southbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY BAJA FISH TACOS$12.00
Chipotle Vegetable Slaw, Avocado, Chimichurri, Flour Tortillas
Mahi Mahi taco trio$14.00
Baby arugula, mango salsa, avocados, chipotle crema, flour tortillas
CAJUN SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
Pico De Gallo, Arugula, Queso Fresco Cilantro Lime Crema, Flour Tortillas
More about Southbury Seafood Market
Map

More near Southbury to explore

Bethel

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Oxford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston