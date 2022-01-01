Southcable Cafe
Located directly south of the tram in Teton Village, Southcable Cafe offers coffee, breakfast, lunch, beer & sloshies!
3275 W. Village Dr.
Location
TETON VILLAGE WY
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
