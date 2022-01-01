Southeast Asian Kitchen

Go
16950 Jog Road suite 101S

Popular Items

Miso Soup-$4.95
japanese miso broth with dried seaweed, tofu and scallions
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice-$14.95
spicy tuna over crispy rice topped with jalapeno, tobiko, eel sauce and wasabi sauce
Wonton Soup-$5.95
homemade chicken wonton, asparagus, scallions and chinese cabbage in a clear broth
Gyoza-$7.95
Edamame-$5.95
boiled japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt
California Roll-$7.95
kani, cucumber, avocado, i/o with masago and sesame seeds
Pad Si Ew-$15.95
thin rice noodles, broccoli, bean sprouts, scallions and eggs in a seasoning sweet soy sauce
Mongolian Beef-$19.95
thinly sliced tender crispy beef and scallions marinated with our sweet mongolian sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll-$10.95
spicy tuna, kimchee sauce and scallions I/O sesame seeds
Pad Thai-$15.95
rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, shallots and lime wedge sauteed in a pad thai sauce
Location

16950 Jog Road suite 101S

Delray Beach FL

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
