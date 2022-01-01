Go
Banner picView gallery

Southeast CC- Indiana Cafe - 1309 Charlestown New Albany Road

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

1309 Charlestown New Albany Road

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:30 am - 12:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:15 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:30 am - 12:30 pm, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 11:15 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed

Location

1309 Charlestown New Albany Road, Jeffersonville IN 47130

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Boombozz Pizza - Jeffersonville
orange starNo Reviews
1450 Veteran's Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Jeffersonville
orange star4.5 • 1,631
1450 Veterans Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Carali's Rotisserie Chicken - Clarksville - Clarkesville
orange starNo Reviews
703 East Lewis and Clark Parkway Clarksville, IN 47129
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Clarksville
orange star3.5 • 55
1601 Greentree Blvd Clarksville, IN 47129
View restaurantnext
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
orange star4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Parnelli's Chicago Eatery
orange starNo Reviews
3548 E 10th Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jeffersonville

Wild Eggs - Jeffersonville
orange star4.5 • 1,631
1450 Veterans Pkwy Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Cluckers - Jeffersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,238
100 West Riverside Dr. Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
American Smokehouse Stadium - Highway 62
orange star4.2 • 1,115
5580 Hwy 62 Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Pearl Street Taphouse
orange star4.7 • 752
407 Pearl Street Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Portage House
orange star4.6 • 675
117 E Riverside Dr Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext
Harbor and Hops - Jeffersonville
orange star4.2 • 581
3010 Gottbrath Parkway Jeffersonville, IN 47130
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Jeffersonville

New Albany

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (281 restaurants)

Sellersburg

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Prospect

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Crestwood

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Salem

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Southeast CC- Indiana Cafe - 1309 Charlestown New Albany Road

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston