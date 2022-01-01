Go
  • Course Restaurant - SCC Great Plains Culinary Institute

Course is our student-run restaurant located at the Great Plains Culinary Institute at Southeast Community College. Please come in and enjoy a unique dining experience!

8800 O St.

Popular Items

Southwest Steak Salad$11.00
grilled carne asada | roasted corn | charred tomato | cotija cheese | ancho carrot puree | tortilla soup | honey-chipotle vinaigrette | mixed greens | cilantro *gluten-free*
April 21st 6 pm James Arthur Vineyards Dinner$55.00
Wednesday 04/13 6pm - Brunch Buffet$24.00
Banana Spilt$4.00
banana bread | vanilla bean ice cream | strawberry compote | chocolate sauce | toasted pistachio
Great Grains Bowl$9.00
steamed rice | black bean | smoked pico de gallo | cotjia | roasted salsa verde | roasted corn | cilantro | lime | avocado | corn chip *vegetarian & gluten-free
Skills USA Brunch April 2nd$35.00
Wednesday 04/27 6pm - Spring Time Buffet$24.00
Wednesday 04/20 6pm - Mother Nature Buffet$24.00
Pasta Primavera$11.00
pancetta | asparagus | grape tomato | wilted spinach | mushroom | fusilli | lemon-dill beurre blanc | asiago crisp | hazelnut gremolata
Tex-Mex Flatbread$8.00
smoked chicken | roasted corn | red pepper | cotija | chipotle cream cheese | salsa verde | avocado
Lincoln NE

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
