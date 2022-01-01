Go
Toast

Southeast Kitchen

Here at Southeast Kitchen we strive to bring you a variety of dishes from this region. Dishes like Green Papaya Salad, popular throughout Southeast Asia or a curry a dish can be found here. Whether you like Seafood, Pork, Beef or Chicken, there is something on the menu for everybody. If you like spicy food or not so spicy, we can adjust the spice level to your liking or omit them altogether. Our goal is to serve fresh, authentic, healthy yet delicious meals that will have you coming back for more.

1901 Delaware Ave • $

Avg 4.5 (836 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
Stir-fried jasmine rice w/ egg, onions, basil, carrots, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro.
Beef Pho$13.50
Homemade Vietnamese rice noodle soup. Served w/ fresh bean sprouts, basil, jalapenos, lime.
Chicken Drunken Noodles$13.50
Wide rice noodles w/ basil, onions, carrots, bell peppers, bamboo, roasted red chili paste, coconut milk. *Spicy*
Steam Kitchen Dumplings$8.95
Handmade dumplings w/ white meat chicken, onions, ginger, scallions. Served w/ homemade dumpling soy sauce.
Chicken Pad Thai$13.50
Our version of the classic Asian stir-fried rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, ground peanuts, chives, tofu, and lime in house special tamarind sauce.
Southeast Wings (5pcs)$8.50
Classic home-style favorite. Sweet, tangy, and spicy.
Pan Fried Kitchen Dumplings$8.95
Handmade dumplings w/ white meat chicken, onions, ginger, scallions. Served w/ homemade dumpling soy sauce.
Veggie Spring Rolls$7.50
Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ cabbage, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
Shrimp Summer Rolls$7.50
Shrimp wrapped in rice paper w/ lettuce, rice noodles, bean sprouts, basil. Served w/ plum sauce and crush peanuts.
Crispy Spring Rolls$7.50
Traditional Vietnamese spring roll w/ ground pork, cellophane noodles, mushrooms, onions. Served w/ vinaigrette fish sauce.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Takeout

Location

1901 Delaware Ave

Wilmington DE

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

DG Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Catherine Rooney's

No reviews yet

We named Catherine Rooney’s after our mothers, Catherine McCoy and Gerry Rooney- Hudecheck; two wonderful Irish women who never had a bad word to say and who went out of their way to make visitors to their homes feel special and welcome.
We carry on the spirit of these two women at Catherine Rooney’s. So relax, enjoy the atmosphere, Irish craic, great food, drinks & entertainment.

Toscana

No reviews yet

One of Wilmington's favorite neighborhood destination restaurants featuring creative hand-made Italian cuisine: brick oven pizzette, hand-rolled pastas, super fresh salads.

Sweet Charlie's

No reviews yet

Hand Rolled Ice Cream with a Twist

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston