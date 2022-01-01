Southeast Kitchen
Here at Southeast Kitchen we strive to bring you a variety of dishes from this region. Dishes like Green Papaya Salad, popular throughout Southeast Asia or a curry a dish can be found here. Whether you like Seafood, Pork, Beef or Chicken, there is something on the menu for everybody. If you like spicy food or not so spicy, we can adjust the spice level to your liking or omit them altogether. Our goal is to serve fresh, authentic, healthy yet delicious meals that will have you coming back for more.
1901 Delaware Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1901 Delaware Ave
Wilmington DE
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
