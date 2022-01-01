Go
Toast

Southend

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2760 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2805 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Lincoln

No reviews yet

The Lincoln Venice

Fin & Feathers

No reviews yet

More than just a restaurant, Fin & Feathers is an experience – a place to kick-back and meet up with friends. Located in Marina Del Rey, we are a foodie’s delight and a socialite’s playground. Operated under the philosophy of owner Damon A. Johnson Sr., Fin & Feathers is a much loved staple of Los Angeles culinary and nightlife scene. Our menu boasts “Nu American Soul” fare, and inventive cocktails served in a vibrant and sophisticated atmosphere.

Nueva

No reviews yet

Nueva is a fun, relaxed Cantina with a modern approach to classic dishes from Mexico from Chefs Vartan Abgaryan and Mesraim Llanez. Nueva features a vast collection of Tequila, Mezcal, Bacanora, Raicilla, and Sotol. Nueva offers outdoor dining in two expansive mid-century inspired patios which are accented with soft hues, teak tables, cabana cushions, and rich, tropical landscaping.

Pitfire Commissary

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston