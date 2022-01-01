Go
Toast

Southerleigh Fine Food and Brewery

Place your order. Pull up next to the Food Hall where the Southerleigh tent is located. Give us a call at 210-455-5701 and we will deliver your order to your car.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

136 E Grayson St • $$

Avg 4.4 (4133 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak Salad$19.00
Corn Bread$7.00
Pressure Fried Half Chicken$22.00
Half Bird, served with Tiger sauce and White BBQ sauce.
Mac & Cheese$8.00
House Salad$10.00
Chopped Romain, Shaved Radish, Rebel Tomatoes, Sweet Pickles, House Croutons, Pecorino, Black Garlic Ranch
Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Dukes Mayo, Cheese. Served with Seasoned Fries.
Southerleigh Caesar Salad$14.00
Pretzel Croutons, Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Pickles.
House Burger$18.00
Bacon Jam, Cheese, Lettuce. Pickles, Mayo.
Kid Grilled Cheese$8.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

136 E Grayson St

San Antonio TX

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Park Bar

No reviews yet

Our mission starts with food. Food brings us together, it helps us tell stories about who we are and where we come from. We like to think of Bottling Department as a place where this can unfold, and where collaboration is fostered between farmers, ranchers, chefs and people who simply love food. As such, our mission is about providing a space for emerging chefs to hone their craft and where affordable options from the local culinary community are available for all.

Velvet Taco

No reviews yet

Velvet Taco is a temple to the liberated taco. We’re a one-of-a-kind taco concept serving premium food in a unique & funky fast-casual setting. Founded on the idea that tacos don’t have to be associated with Tex-Mex cuisine and can be made with the same care and quality ingredients as fine dining, Velvet Taco is where “anything goes meets the art of the possible.”

Elsewhere Kitchen

No reviews yet

We appreciate your business! Come back and see us again!

Rosella Coffee & Wine

No reviews yet

Rosella aims to be the community center of the River North area by providing excellent customer service, great quality coffee, food, beer and wine.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston