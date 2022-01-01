Southern Barrel Brewing Co.

Go
375 Buckwalter Place Blvd

Popular Items

Chicken Wings$13.99
8 smoked wings, deep fried and tossed with the sauce of your choice, served with celery and blue cheese dressing or ranch.
Bavarian Pretzel$11.99
Giant soft pretzel served with your choice of beer mustard, queso, beer cheese, or marinara (vegetarian)
Cauliflower Wings$11.99
breaded cauliflower bites, fried and tossed in the sauce of your choice
Classic Burger$13.99
Your choice of bleu cheese crumbles, cheddar, or Swiss, plus lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and mayonnaise
Side Ranch$0.25
Palmetto Poultry$13.99
Spicy fried chicken sandwich with pimento cheese, jalapenos, bacon, and hot honey on a pretzel bun (Pair with Bluff Lite).
Duck Bacon Wontons
Four wontons stuffed with duck bacon, sweet corn, pepper, and cream cheese, deep fried to perfection, topped with an Asian sesame drizzle, serve with yum yum sauce
Old MacDonald Had a Farm Burger$15.99
Bacon marmalade, goat cheese, peach habanero sauce, fried onion straws
Basic Baja Becky$3.99
Sriracha ranch, avocado, queso fresco, and pico de gallo
Kase Burger$14.99
Bacon and beer cheese
Location

375 Buckwalter Place Blvd

Bluffton SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
