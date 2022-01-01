Southern Barrel Brewing Co.
Come in and enjoy!
375 Buckwalter Place Blvd
Popular Items
Location
375 Buckwalter Place Blvd
Bluffton SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Butcher's Market and Deli
BEST STEAKS IN BLUFFTON
Cheeburger Cheeburger
Come in and enjoy!
The Naked Pig
Best tacos in our low country!!!
Pour Richards
Fun Food & Wine