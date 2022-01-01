Go
Southern Belle & Georgia Boy

We can’t wait to have you enjoy Southern Belle in the comfort of your home! ͏͏͏͏͏͏

1043 Ponce de Leon • $$$$

Avg 5 (704 reviews)

Popular Items

"Heat & Eat" Finish at Home- Serves 1$40.00
We've done most of the work to make you look good!
PLEASE NOTE: Each Southern Belle At Home meal serves 1 person. Please set the quantity to the number of people you're ordering for -- No substitutions
A Trip Down Buford HWY - 3 Courses - Serves 2$58.00
**Serves 2 - No substitutions**
Besitas de Rosas - 10 oz.$20.00
Arette Tequila Blanco. Rhubarb & Citric Syrup. Lime. Orange Bitters. (Serves 2-3) Fancy garnishes & ice included
Cali-Burger$12.00
Double meat. Double cheese. Griddled onions. Lettuce. Tomato. Burger spread.
'Bout Thyme - 10 oz.$20.00
Rittenhouse Rye. Blueberry & Thyme Syrup. Lemon. Angostura Bitters. (Serves 2) Fancy garnishes & pebble ice included.
Artisinal Cheese Course$12.00
Decimal Place Farms Chevre. Olive & pepper tapenade. Crostini.
Doggy Bag$6.00
For the pup that's gotten you through quarantine - Southern Belle house-made treats for your best friend.
Hibachi Bowl - Serves 1$19.00
3 Courses - Southern Belle at Home - Serves 2$58.00
**Serves 2 - No substitutions**
Yes Ve Gan - 3 Courses - Serves 2$45.00
**Serves 2 - No substitutions**
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1043 Ponce de Leon

Atlanta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
