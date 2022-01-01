Go
Southern Belle's

Country Style Breakfast Restaurant

56 E. Schoolhouse Road

Popular Items

Pancakes$5.50
BYO Skillet$13.99
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, with 4 ingredients of your choice, with additional at extra charge. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
CinnaBomb Pancakes$12.99
Buttermilk Pancakes filled with a Cinnamon Roll Brown Sugar Swirl, Topped with Cinnamon Butter & Icing. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
BoNuts$6.99
Fried Biscuit Donuts (BO-NUTS), Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar. Served with Blueberry Mascarpone & Chocolate Sauce
2x2x2$12.99
2 Eggs Any Style, Choice of Meat & Buttermilk Pancakes. Served with Syrup and Whipped Butter
Southern Belle's Skillet$14.49
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onion, Green Pepper, Mozzarella & Cheddar. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Denver Omelette$12.99
Omelette filled with Ham, Onion & Green Pepper. Served with Hash Browns, Fruits or Grits & Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Spanish Skillet$14.49
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Chicken Chorizo, Pepper Jack, Onion, Jalapeno, Tomato & Avocado. Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Farmer's Skillet$14.49
Skillet layered with Hash Browns, Sausage, Ham, Green Peppers, Onions, Mozzarella & Cheddar, Topped with 2 Eggs Any Style. Topped with Sausage Gravy. Served with Choice of Toast or Pancakes
Bacon$4.99
Location

56 E. Schoolhouse Road

Yorkville IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
