Southern Charm
Come in and enjoy!
224 West Main Street
Location
224 West Main Street
Blue Ridge GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Whiskey and Water
Come in and enjoy!
The General Ledger
Come in and enjoy!
ROE.
A modern American oyster house. We specialize in "tide to table" fresh seafood. Located in the heart of downtown Blue Ridge, Ga.
Misty Mountain Hops
Come on in and enjoy!