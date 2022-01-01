Go
Toast

Southern Classic Foods

Come in and enjoy!

1570 holcomb bridge road unit #355

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LARGE CATFISH$23.99
LARGE FRIED CHICKEN$16.99
FRIED SHRIMP Friday only special$12.99
LARGE TURKEY WINGS$17.99
FRIED SHRIMP$16.99
Mac & Cheese (Copy)$5.00
Dessert$5.99
Call southern to check and see what’s our dessert
Corn bread extra$1.50
Yams (Copy)$4.99
LARGE PORK CHOP$16.99
2 6 oz pork chops

Location

1570 holcomb bridge road unit #355

roswell GA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tanaka Japanese Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Monterrey Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

Egg Harbor Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston