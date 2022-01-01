Southern Cut Barbecue Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
20 W. Kinzie
Location
20 W. Kinzie
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Meli Cafe on Grand
Come in and enjoy!
Lil' Babareeba
Golden Image account
Billy Goat Tavern - Lake Street
Come in and enjoy!
Jaleo - Chicago
Imagined through the creative lens of Chef José Andrés and his team, Jaleo brings alive the spirit and flavors of Spain by showcasing the rich regional diversity of Spanish cuisine.
Celebrating the traditional as well as the cutting-edge, Jaleo offers a taste of Spain in a festive, stylish, and casual atmosphere.