Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

Served hot since 2006!
Quality, made from scratch southern food. Meat and veggies, along with fresh salads, desserts and specials of the day! Banquet room and catering available!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8 • $$

Avg 4.1 (239 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Center Cut Pork Chop$13.99
A fresh bone-in pork chop hand-breaded with our specially seasoned Japanese bread crumbs and deep fried to perfection. Our fried pork chops are always juicy and tender on the inside and crispy on the outside
Creamy Baked Chicken over Rice$13.99
Fresh boneless chicken breast baked in a creamy mushroom gravy sauce and serve over rice
Drinks
Chicken Fried Chicken$13.99
All white meat chicken, hand breaded with a seasoned batter & deep fried until crispy & golden. Topped with sawmill Gravy.
Banana Pudding$4.50
Chicken Fried Steak$13.99
Hand cut and hand tenderized Top Round steak hand breaded with a seasoned batter & deep fried until crispy & golden. Topped with sawmill Gravy.
Hamburger Steak$13.99
Our ground chuck is fresh, never frozen, lightly seasoned and cooked to your liking.
Turkey & Dressing$13.99
Our turkey and dressing is the “real deal”. We serve only the juicy white meat. Our dressing is made from our delicious cornbread and perfectly seasoned with a hint of sage. Topped with homemade giblet gravy and a side of cranberry sauce.
3 Vegetable Plate (K)$6.99
4 Vegetable Plate$10.25
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1175 Woods Crossing Rd Ste 8

Greenville SC

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
