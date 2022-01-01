Go
Toast
  • /
  • Los Angeles
  • /
  • Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

Southern-inspired bakery featuring vegan and vegetarian desserts.

3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

CHOCOLATE CHIP PECAN COOKIE$2.00
LEMON CUPCAKE$3.75
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$2.00
RED VELVET CUPCAKE$3.75
SWEET POTATO PIE$6.00
VANILLA BUTTERCREAM CUPCAKE$3.75
See full menu

Location

3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard

Los Angeles CA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Everytable

No reviews yet

Everytable’s mission is to make healthy made from scratch food affordable and accessible to the communities we serve.

Cajun Boiling Crab - Los Angeles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Lilly's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

HomeState To-Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston