Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.
Southern-inspired bakery featuring vegan and vegetarian desserts.
3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard
Popular Items
Location
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
