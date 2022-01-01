Go
Southern Grounds & Company

Southern Grounds is a great place for folks to "Gather Together" to enjoy fine coffees, homemade desserts, wine, craft beers, or even a quick bite!

BAGELS

3564 St Johns Ave

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)

Popular Items

Caprese Panini$11.55
Ciabatta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil
Drip Coffee
With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered.
Salmon Ancient Grain Bowl$16.95
Cilantro Lime Rice topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado and Sour Cream. Add Salmon.
Chai Latte$3.75
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
Latte
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
California Bagel$9.95
Toasted Everything Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Patagonian Salmon, Haas Avocados, Spicy House-made Aioli, Sesame Seeds.
Bagels$2.30
Choose from toppings including, whipped butter, plain cream cheese, herb cream cheese or salmon cream cheese.
Cold Brew$3.65
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage or Bacon or Ham
Grits Bowl$7.10
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)
Outdoor Seating

Location

3564 St Johns Ave

Jacksonville FL

Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
